Flames' Sam Bennett: Will be scratched Thursday
Bennett will be a healthy scratch against the Predators on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The FAN reports.
Bennett is pointless in his last 10 contests, adding 10 PIM, 18 hits, and a minus-5 rating over that stretch. The center will make way in the lineup for Micheal Ferland (lower body) to return. This may just be a wake up call for the 20-year-old, but if he continues to be scratched, the organization may opt to send him down to the minors rather than have him watch from the press box.
