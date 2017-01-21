Bennett will rejoin the lineup for Saturday's game against the Oilers after watching the previous contest -- a home loss to the Predators -- from the press box.

We'll see how Bennett responds after receiving the "do better" memo from coach Glen Gulutzan. Certainly, he was due for a mental break after struggling to a minus-5 rating without any points in his last 10 games. Bennett will be in prime position to rebound, as he's back on the second line with offensive wunderkind Johnny Gaudreau, and a giant in Alex Chiasson, who figures to get some of the defenders off his back when he has the puck. The downside is that Bennett is not projected to get power-play time right off the bat.