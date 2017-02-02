Flames' Sean Monahan: Buries two power-play tallies

Monahan scored two power-play goals during Wednesday's win over Minnesota.

The two tallies give Monahan eight goals, 10 points and 33 shots through his past nine games. He has an uphill climb to post this third-consecutive 60-point campaign, but is back to resembling a budding star following an underwhelming start to the season (eight points through 24 games). Expect Monahan to continue providing solid offensive numbers going forward.