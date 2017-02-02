Flames' Sean Monahan: Buries two power-play tallies
Monahan scored two power-play goals during Wednesday's win over Minnesota.
The two tallies give Monahan eight goals, 10 points and 33 shots through his past nine games. He has an uphill climb to post this third-consecutive 60-point campaign, but is back to resembling a budding star following an underwhelming start to the season (eight points through 24 games). Expect Monahan to continue providing solid offensive numbers going forward.
More News
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Stretches goal streak to four•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Pushes goal streak to three games•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Tallies pair of points•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Getting it done on power play•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Two-point outing pushes hot streak to five games•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Stays hot in blowout win over Ducks•