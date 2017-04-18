Flames' Sean Monahan: Pots pair of points in loss

Monahan scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks in Game 3. Both points came on the power play.

The big center has found twine in each of the first three games of the series, but it's been all for naught as the Flames are now down 3-0 and face a near-impossible hill to climb. Look for a big game from Monahan in Game 4, again on home ice, as he looks to help his team get in the win column and stave off elimination.

