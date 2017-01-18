Flames' Sean Monahan: Pushes goal streak to three games

Monahan posted a goal, an assist and a plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over Florida.

Monahan has lit the lamp in a season-high three straight games, and he has a plus-4 during the impressive streak. He takes plenty of shots on goal, and after struggling toward the end of December he is finally starting to find the back of the net with regularity. Monahan remains a must-start fantasy option in most pools, although his poor plus/minus can be a bit of a deterrent.

