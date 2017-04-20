Flames' Sean Monahan: Scores lone goal for Flames

Monahan scored a power-play goal during Wednesday's Game 4 loss to Anaheim.

Monahan turned in a solid effort with a goal in all four games of the series and finished with five points, nine shots and an impressive 57.66 Corsi For percentage at five-on-five. With Monahan's entering his offensive prime, he could be in store for a career year in 2017-18, especially considering the progress the entire team made this season.