Flames' Sean Monahan: Scores team's lone goal in elimination game

Monahan scored a power-play goal during Wednesday's Game 4 loss to Anaheim, which finished off a 4-0 series sweep of the Flames.

Monahan turned in a solid effort with a goal in all four games of the series and finished with five points, nine shots and an impressive 57.66 Corsi For percentage at five-on-five. Monahan's entering his offensive prime, so he could be in store for a career year in 2017-18, especially considering the progress the entire team made this season.

