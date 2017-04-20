Flames' Sean Monahan: Scores team's lone goal in elimination game
Monahan scored a power-play goal during Wednesday's Game 4 loss to Anaheim, which finished off a 4-0 series sweep of the Flames.
Monahan turned in a solid effort with a goal in all four games of the series and finished with five points, nine shots and an impressive 57.66 Corsi For percentage at five-on-five. Monahan's entering his offensive prime, so he could be in store for a career year in 2017-18, especially considering the progress the entire team made this season.
More News
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Pots pair of points in loss•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Rings up four points•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Hot hand continues with two more points•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Puts up trio of points•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Continues surge with two points•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Notches pair of points in 5-2 win•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...