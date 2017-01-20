Flames' Sean Monahan: Stretches goal streak to four

Monahan finished with a goal, an assist and six shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.

While Monahan's efforts fell just short of erasing a 4-0 third-period deficit, he did stretch his goal-scoring streak to four games. The 22-year-old has also attempted at least four shots on goal in five consecutive contests after reaching that mark just twice in the previous 12. Monahan will have to pick up the pace if he wants to top 60 points for a third consecutive season, but surpassing 20 goals for the fourth time in four professional campaigns shouldn't be a problem.