Foo, a highly sought-after prospect out of Union College, has committed to signing with the Flames on July 1, TSN's Bob McKenzie reports.

Foo also had visits with the Avalanche, Golden Knights and Red Wings during his courting process, but he ultimately decided that Calgary was the best fit for his talents. The 23-year-old winger just enjoyed a highly productive junior season at Union College, racking up 62 points (26 goals, 36 assists) in 38 games, a stat line that earned him a nomination as a finalist for the 2016-17 Hobey Baker Memorial Award. Foo isn't necessarily a lock to make the Flames' Opening Night roster out of training camp, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him make an immediate impact with the big club in 2017-18.