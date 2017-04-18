Flames' T.J. Brodie: Collects two helpers in loss

Brodie earned a pair of assists in a 5-4 overtime loss Monday to the Ducks in Game 3.

Brodie also received 4:26 of power-play time -- second on the team -- and was able to garner one of his helpers while up a man. Despite the Flames being in a 3-0 hole in the series, the blueliner has been solid in delivering assists in each game while averaging nearly 22 minutes of ice time.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...