Flames' T.J. Brodie: Collects two helpers in loss
Brodie earned a pair of assists in a 5-4 overtime loss Monday to the Ducks in Game 3.
Brodie also received 4:26 of power-play time -- second on the team -- and was able to garner one of his helpers while up a man. Despite the Flames being in a 3-0 hole in the series, the blueliner has been solid in delivering assists in each game while averaging nearly 22 minutes of ice time.
