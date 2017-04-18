Flames' T.J. Brodie: Collects two helpers in loss

Brodie earned a pair of assists in a 5-4 overtime loss Monday to the Ducks in Game 3.

Brodie also received 4:26 of power-play time -- second on the team -- and was able to garner one of his helpers while up a man. Despite the Flames being in a 3-0 hole in the series, the blueliner has been solid in delivering assists in each game while averaging nearly 22 minutes of ice time.