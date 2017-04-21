Flames' T.J. Brodie: Will miss Worlds
Brodie will not join Canada for the 2017 IIHF World Championship due to family conflicts, Roger Millions of Sportsnet reports.
Brodie missed out on hitting the 40-point mark for a third straight season by just four helpers. Although the defenseman was unable to put one into the back of the net during the playoffs, he did garner four helpers, three of which were scored with the man advantage. The 26-year-old will no doubt continue to feature prominently on the Flames' blue line next year.
