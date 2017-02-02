Flames' T.J. Brodie: Collects power-play helper against Wild

Brodie registered a power-play assist over 26:08 of ice time during Wednesday's win over Minnesota.

With just two assists and 11 shots through his past 13 games, Brodie's offensive struggles are continuing to drag down his fantasy value. After all, he has just 18 points this year after posting consecutive 40-point campaigns entering 2016-17. Additionally, considering his minus-21 rating and low shot volume (just 48 through 53 games), Brodie is best left to the waiver wire in the majority of seasonal leagues.