Flames' T.J. Brodie: Registers four assists in road win
Brodie picked up four assists - including one on the power play - in Friday's 4-3 overtime win against the Devils.
Brodie also posted a plus-2 rating while blocking a shot and recording a hit. He also kicked off the month of January with a power-play assist, and then was blanked on the man advantage for the remainder of the month. Let's hope February is a little more fruitful from a fantasy perspective.
More News
-
Flames' T.J. Brodie: Collects power-play helper against Wild•
-
Flames' T.J. Brodie: Stays hot Wednesday•
-
Flames' T.J. Brodie: Tallies two assists Tuesday•
-
Flames' T.J. Brodie: Two-point night snaps seven-game skid•
-
Flames' T.J. Brodie: Adds two more points Sunday•
-
Flames' T.J. Brodie: Collects assist during win over Boston•