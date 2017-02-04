Flames' T.J. Brodie: Registers four assists in road win

Brodie picked up four assists - including one on the power play - in Friday's 4-3 overtime win against the Devils.

Brodie also posted a plus-2 rating while blocking a shot and recording a hit. He also kicked off the month of January with a power-play assist, and then was blanked on the man advantage for the remainder of the month. Let's hope February is a little more fruitful from a fantasy perspective.

