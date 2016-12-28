Flames' T.J. Brodie: Tallies two assists Tuesday

Brodie notched a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Colorado.

With six points in his last six games, Brodie looks in some ways like he's starting to roll along a bit more, but it's concerning how little he fires the puck on net -- he has just five shots in that span. The 26-year-old's playmaking has always been his strongest attribute, but since taking 133 shots (and scoring 11 goals as a result) in 2014-15, he's fallen off dramatically in that category: a mere 79 shots in 70 games last year and an even worse rate of 37 in 37 games this season. A minus-18 rating rounds out what's been a nightmare season for his fantasy owners.