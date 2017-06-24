Flames' Travis Hamonic: Packs cowboy hat and heads west

Hamonic has been traded to the Flames, reports Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada.

Hamonic has long wanted to get closer to the West Coast and home, so this trade fulfills that wish. Hamonic will strengthen the Flames' blue line, which already has some big names. The asking price was two first-round picks, but the Flames dealt a first- and second-round pick in 2018, a second in 2019 or 2020, and a fourth-round pick in 2019 or 2020, according to Bob McKenzie of TSN.