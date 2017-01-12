Flames' Troy Brouwer: Cleared to play
Brouwer (finger) says he has been cleared to play and his return to the lineup is imminent, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 reports.
Brouwer participated in line rushes during Thursday's practice, suggesting he should be all systems go for Friday's matchup with the Devils. The 31-year-old is projected to reunite with linemates Sean Monahan and Kris Versteeg after missing the last eight contests to a broken finger.
