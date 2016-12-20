Brouwer scored a goal and an assist on the power-play during Monday's win over Arizona.

The 31-year-old veteran has picked up his offensive pace recently with three goals and eight points (six with the man advantage) over his past nine games. However, the lack of even-strength production is extremely alarming, and Brouwer's scoring uptick shouldn't be overvalued. He's still a fringe asset in deep seasonal leagues.

