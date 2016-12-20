Flames' Troy Brouwer: Posts two power-play points against Arizona
Brouwer scored a goal and an assist on the power-play during Monday's win over Arizona.
The 31-year-old veteran has picked up his offensive pace recently with three goals and eight points (six with the man advantage) over his past nine games. However, the lack of even-strength production is extremely alarming, and Brouwer's scoring uptick shouldn't be overvalued. He's still a fringe asset in deep seasonal leagues.
More News
-
Flames' Troy Brouwer: Back on scoresheet with two power-play points•
-
Flames' Troy Brouwer: Extends point streak in blowout victory•
-
Flames' Troy Brouwer: Records helper in win•
-
Flames' Troy Brouwer: Halts nine-game goal drought•
-
Flames' Troy Brouwer: Chips in a pair of helpers against former club•
-
Flames' Troy Brouwer: Nets fourth goal of season•