Brouwer (finger) was on the ice for morning skate Wednesday, albeit in a non-contact jersey, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet960 The FAN reports.

The tenacious power forward is attempting to round out his recovery from a broken finger, an injury that he sustained in a Dec. 23 contest against the Canucks; he's missed seven games and counting. Calgary's near-term schedule is packed with three games, culminating with a road tilt in Edmonton this Saturday, so the hope is that he'll be fit to play in at least one of those contests.

