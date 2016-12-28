Brouwer (finger) underwent surgery for a broken finger Tuesday and is considered week-to-week, Roger Millions of Sportsnet reports.

Brouwer sustained the ailment in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canucks and it is now known that he'll miss significant time as a result. The 31-year-old right winger, who was on pace for his eighth consecutive 30-plus point campaign, will likely have his minutes eaten up by Michael Ferland while the team battles the injury bug.

