Wotherspoon was returned to the minors Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The FAN reports.

Wotherspoon will be swapped out on the Flames' 23-man roster for fellow defenseman Brett Kulak who was brought up in a corresponding move. The 23-year-old Wotherspoon has played a mere four of Calgary's previous 13 contests and averaged a paltry 10:54 of ice time when in the lineup. Rather than let the blueliner warm the end of the bench or a seat in the press box, the organization has opted to return him to AHL Stockton where he can continue developing his game.

