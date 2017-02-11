MacDonald (undisclosed) is back in the rotation Saturday after going to the locker room following a big hit by Melker Karlsson of the Sharks, Adam Kimelman reports.

After heading to the locker room for further evaluation in the second period, MacDonald was back on the bench for the start of the third.

