MacDonald left Saturday's contest after getting smashed into the boards by Melker Karlsson of the Sharks, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

MacDonald was hit up high and needed to be assisted to the medical room for further evaluation, departing in the second period after 13:38 of ice time. At this point, there's no word as to whether he'll be able to return, but the Flyers don't have another game until Wednesday so he'll have plenty of time to rest either way.