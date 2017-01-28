Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Value still relies on blocked shots
McDonald has just a single assist through 12 games in January, but he has blocked 27 shots.
With just two goals and 12 points through 42 games, MacDonald's offensive numbers don't move the needle. Additionally, he has just 30 shots on net. His 89 blocked shots are certainly a nice total, but without improved contributions in the other fantasy categories, it's difficult to roster MacDonald in the majority of seasonal leagues.
