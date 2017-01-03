Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Heads back to AHL affiliate
Stolarz was reassigned to AHL LeHigh Valley on Tuesday.
Stolarz served as the team's backup while Michal Neuvirth (lower body) was sidelined, but he saw time between the pipes in just four contests in just over a month with the club. It's unlikely he'll see time on the NHL roster again this season unless either Neuvirth or Steve Mason suffers another injury.
