Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Injury threatens status for AHL postseason
Stolarz (lower body) is considered questionable for the AHL playoffs, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Stolarz is the top goalie prospect for the Flyers, having been slowly but surely eased into the system as the team's second-round (45th overall) pick in the 2012 draft. The hulking tender -- he's listed at 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds -- made his NHL debut this season and wound up with robust numbers, including a 2-1-1 record, 2.07 GAA and .928 save percentage. Here's hoping he makes a quick recovery from his injury as this latest report indicates that he could find himself with a more substantial role at hockey's highest level in 2017-18.
