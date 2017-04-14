Stolarz (lower body) is considered questionable for the AHL playoffs, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Stolarz is the top goalie prospect for the Flyers, having been slowly but surely eased into the system as the team's second-round (45th overall) pick in the 2012 draft. The hulking tender -- he's listed at 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds -- made his NHL debut this season and wound up with robust numbers, including a 2-1-1 record, 2.07 GAA and .928 save percentage. Here's hoping he makes a quick recovery from his injury as this latest report indicates that he could find himself with a more substantial role at hockey's highest level in 2017-18.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...