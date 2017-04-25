Stolarz underwent surgery to repair the torn MCL in his right knee Tuesday, Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

We now have a little more clarity on the type of injury that was plaguing Stolarz near the end of the campaign and it remains to be seen if the operation will change the timetable for his return. Knee surgeries often come with lofty recovery times, but if the 23-year-old rehabs well, there's no reason to think he can't be ready once the Flyers' training camp opens in the fall.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...