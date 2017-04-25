Stolarz underwent surgery to repair the torn MCL in his right knee Tuesday, Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

We now have a little more clarity on the type of injury that was plaguing Stolarz near the end of the campaign and it remains to be seen if the operation will change the timetable for his return. Knee surgeries often come with lofty recovery times, but if the 23-year-old rehabs well, there's no reason to think he can't be ready once the Flyers' training camp opens in the fall.