Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Saves 21 of 22 shots in relief
Stolarz saved 21 of 22 shots he faced after entering Friday's loss in the second period.
Starter Steve Mason exited with a hand injury, and the severity of the ailment is unknown at this time. Stolarz could see a fleeting uptick of work in the near future, which makes him a speculative add for fantasy owners in need of goalie help. More specifically, the 22-year-old rookie might be a worthwhile grab in weekly formats because of the potential for him to start against Anaheim on Sunday.
