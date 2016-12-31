Stolarz saved 21 of 22 shots he faced after entering Friday's loss in the second period.

Starter Steve Mason exited with a hand injury, and the severity of the ailment is unknown at this time. Stolarz could see a fleeting uptick of work in the near future, which makes him a speculative add for fantasy owners in need of goalie help. More specifically, the 22-year-old rookie might be a worthwhile grab in weekly formats because of the potential for him to start against Anaheim on Sunday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola