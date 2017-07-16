Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Signs with Philadelphia
Stolarz (knee) signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flyers, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
The 23-year-old Stolarz played mostly for Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League last season, posting a .911 save percentage over 29 games for the Phantoms before undergoing MCL surgery in late April. He also played seven games with the parent club and handled himself well in the NHL (.928 save percentage, 2.07 goals-against average). If he's healthy, Stolarz and Alex Lyon will share the goalie duties in the AHL this season and wait for an injury to either Michal Neuvirth or Brian Elliott.
More News
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Recovering from MCL surgery•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Will miss AHL postseason, 3-4 months total•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Injury threatens status for AHL postseason•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Loaned to AHL Lehigh Valley•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Draws starting nod in finale•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Called up from minors•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...