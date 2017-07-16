Stolarz (knee) signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flyers, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

The 23-year-old Stolarz played mostly for Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League last season, posting a .911 save percentage over 29 games for the Phantoms before undergoing MCL surgery in late April. He also played seven games with the parent club and handled himself well in the NHL (.928 save percentage, 2.07 goals-against average). If he's healthy, Stolarz and Alex Lyon will share the goalie duties in the AHL this season and wait for an injury to either Michal Neuvirth or Brian Elliott.