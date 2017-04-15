Stolarz will miss 3-to-4 months with his lower-body injury, AHL Leigh Valley beat writer Tony Androckitis reports.

This is terrible news for the big netminder who's contracted by the Flyers, as the AHL's Phantoms could have used him for the playoff run. However, Scott Gordon, the minor-league coach, said Stolarz will be ready for training camp, so at least there's that.