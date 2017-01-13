Gordon was waived by the Flyers on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada reports.

Gordon had been watching games from the press box far too often, and even when he made his way onto the ice, his ice-time average stood at a mere 8:11 through 13 games. He's primarily a penalty-killing specialist, so if he happens to get claimed, it's likely to be a team like Buffalo, Dallas, Arizona or even Chicago scooping him up, as those are the ones hurting the most while shorthanded.