Flyers' Brandon Manning: Going under knife
Manning will undergo surgery to repair a disc in his back, Dave Isaac of the Post-Courier reports.
The defenseman missed two of the last four games of the season with what was called an upper-body injury, though it now appears to be a more serious issue. No timetable for Manning's recovery was given in the report, though these types of injuries can sideline players for months at a time. Playing in a career-high 65 games in 2016-17, Manning recorded three goals, 12 points and a minus-12 rating while mostly serving as bottom-pairing defenseman. Expect the team to give an update on Manning's condition as training camp approaches.
