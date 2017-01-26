Manning hasn't registered a point in any of his past 24 games entering Thursday's contest against Toronto.

Manning has also missed seven games during the slump and last marked the scoresheet Nov. 17. He's flashed offensive upside in the past and has scored at the lower levels. However, he's nothing more than a depth defenseman for Philadelphia and will likely need a change of scenery before providing noteworthy fantasy value.

