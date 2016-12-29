Schenn scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist during Wednesday's loss to St. Louis.

The points ended a four-game scoring drought, and while there has been some inconsistency from Schenn this season, his nine goals, 23 points and 76 shots through 34 games have him on pace for another 50-point campaign. Additionally, he has 13 power-play points, 24 PIM and 80 hits to beef up his cross-category production. His well-rounded fantasy profile makes him a set-and-forget winger in the majority of leagues.