Schenn has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 12 games in the month of January. That includes five power-play points.

Schenn missed time early this season, but he's more than made up for that. He's already got 19 power-play points, leaving him only three behind the career-high 22 he put up last year. Needless to say, Schenn is all but guaranteed to surpass that number, and will likely finish the season as one of the NHL's top power-play performers.