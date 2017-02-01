Schenn did not take part in practice Wednesday as he deals with an illness, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It is unclear what impact this will have on Schenn's availability for Thursday's outing against the Canadiens. With 13 points in his last 15 matchups, fantasy owners will certainly be hoping for a quick recovery for the defenseman. If he is unable to play, Dale Weise would seem the leading candidate to slot into the lineup, although the team may opt to call up a player from AHL Lehigh Valley.