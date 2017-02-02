Flyers' Brayden Schenn: Playing Thursday
Schenn (illness) will be in the lineup Thursday against Montreal, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
According to the report, Schenn had a 24-hour flu and is good to go now that it's out of his system. Expect Schenn to get his usual minutes while serving as the Flyers' second-line center and as a member of their top power play unit.
