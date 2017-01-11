Schenn broke up Sabres netminder Anders Nilsson's shutout bid with a power-play goal late in the third period Tuesday, but it wasn't nearly enough in a 4-1 loss. He finished minus-2 with five shots.

Schenn has been a consistent scoresheet presence of late, as he's operating at a point-per-game pace over the last seven contests. The 25-year-old is running only slightly short of last year's point-gathering pace, but he's racking up power-play points like there's no tomorrow -- 16 of them already in 40 games. Unfortunately, that positive is balanced somewhat by an unpleasant minus-9 rating.