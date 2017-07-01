Flyers' Brian Elliott: Joins Philly on two-year deal

Elliott signed a two-year, $2.75 million contract with the Flyers on Saturday.

Elliott struggled in 2016-17 with the Flames, compiling a 26-18-3 record while maintaining a .910 save percentage and an ugly 2.55 GAA through 49 appearances. The Flyers recently signed goaltender Michal Neuvirth to a two-year, $5 million contract extension in March, so Elliott will presumably slot in as the team's backup netminder in 2017-18. The 32-year-old won't make nearly as many starts next season as he did last campaign, but his peripheral numbers could improve as a result of his lighter workload.