Flyers' Chris VandeVelde: Has single assist through past 20 games
VandeVelde has recorded a single assist while averaging just 12:37 of ice time through his past 20 games.
The 29-year-old veteran was well on his way to a career year before the cold stretch, and he'll still likely top his previous career-high 15 points this season. His fantasy value remains limited, though. Without a promotion up the depth chart or more consistent offensive production, VandeVelde can be ignored in all virtual settings.
