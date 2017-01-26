VandeVelde has recorded a single assist while averaging just 12:37 of ice time through his past 20 games.

The 29-year-old veteran was well on his way to a career year before the cold stretch, and he'll still likely top his previous career-high 15 points this season. His fantasy value remains limited, though. Without a promotion up the depth chart or more consistent offensive production, VandeVelde can be ignored in all virtual settings.

