Flyers' Claude Giroux: Leads NHL with power-play points

Giroux picked up two power-play assists Saturday in a 6-3 loss to Boston. The points extended his current streak to three games and four assists, all of which have come on the power play.

Giroux is a beast on the PP this year. He has seven helpers in his last seven games and six have come with the man advantage. And 21 of his 38 points (45 games) have come from there, too. Giroux's 28 helpers are good enough for a tie for fifth in the NHL. Moreover, those 21 power-play points lead the league. Giroux is worth every penny this season. Use him well.