Flyers' Claude Giroux: Struggling to score since break

Giroux has a single goal through four games since the All-Star break.

The Flyers haven't scored in two games, and Giroux deserves some blame as the focal point of their offensive attack. He's the No. 1 center, team captain and key cog on the No. 1 power-play unit, after all. Additionally, he has just one multi-point showing through his past 25 games and has been held to only three goals and 13 points during the stretch. Expect a bounce-back run sooner than later, but the 29-year-old center might also be in the beginning stages of his offensive decline.

