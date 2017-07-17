Bardreau secured a two-year, two-way deal with Philadelphia on Saturday.

Bardeau logged 72 games with AHL Lehigh Valley last season in which he recorded nine goals and 15 helpers -- along with 85 PIM. While those might be decent enough numbers for a minor-league player, the winger will need to perform significantly better if he hopes to earn a call-up during the upcoming campaign. The Cornell University product figures to spend the bulk of the year with the Phantoms, so fantasy owners should probably look elsewhere for late-round pickups.