Flyers' Cole Bardreau: Locks in two-year contract
Bardreau secured a two-year, two-way deal with Philadelphia on Saturday.
Bardeau logged 72 games with AHL Lehigh Valley last season in which he recorded nine goals and 15 helpers -- along with 85 PIM. While those might be decent enough numbers for a minor-league player, the winger will need to perform significantly better if he hopes to earn a call-up during the upcoming campaign. The Cornell University product figures to spend the bulk of the year with the Phantoms, so fantasy owners should probably look elsewhere for late-round pickups.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...