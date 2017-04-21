Bunnaman agreed to terms on an entry-level contract Friday.

Selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Draft, Bunnaman spent the previous three seasons with OHL Kitchener. This past year, the 19-year-old potted 37 goals in 64 outings, in addition to 15 helpers and 30 PIM. If the center continues to bend the twine in the AHL, it won't be long before he gets called up to Philadelphia.

