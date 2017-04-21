Bunnaman agreed to terms on an entry-level contract Friday.
Selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Draft, Bunnaman spent the previous three seasons with OHL Kitchener. This past year, the 19-year-old potted 37 goals in 64 outings, in addition to 15 helpers and 30 PIM. If the center continues to bend the twine in the AHL, it won't be long before he gets called up to Philadelphia.
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...