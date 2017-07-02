Flyers' Corban Knight: Secures two-year contract
Knight put pen to paper on a two-year, two-way deal with Philadelphia on Saturday.
Knight compiled 40 points and 44 PIM in 72 games with AHL Lehigh Valley, where he will likely start the upcoming campaign as well. The 26-year-old was selected by the Panthers in the fifth round of the 2009 NHL Draft coming out of the University of North Dakota.
