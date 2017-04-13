Weise will undergo an operation to remove bone spurs from his elbow this offseason, Dave Isaac of the Courier-Post reports.

Although he closed out the 2016-17 season in stunningly hot fashion, notching six goals and 10 points in his final 14 games, Weise began the season incredibly slowly, so he finished with meager totals of eight goals and 15 points in 64 games. The seven-season NHL veteran raised his profile after scoring 14 goals in 56 games with the Canadiens last season, only to go goalless in 15 games with Chicago after a midseason trade. As he's under contract for the next three seasons with a cap hit of $2.35 million per year, Philadelphia will be hoping that Weise will be able to pick up his play in 2017-18 and beyond.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...