Flyers' Dale Weise: Requires surgery
Weise will undergo an operation to remove bone spurs from his elbow this offseason, Dave Isaac of the Courier-Post reports.
Although he closed out the 2016-17 season in stunningly hot fashion, notching six goals and 10 points in his final 14 games, Weise began the season incredibly slowly, so he finished with meager totals of eight goals and 15 points in 64 games. The seven-season NHL veteran raised his profile after scoring 14 goals in 56 games with the Canadiens last season, only to go goalless in 15 games with Chicago after a midseason trade. As he's under contract for the next three seasons with a cap hit of $2.35 million per year, Philadelphia will be hoping that Weise will be able to pick up his play in 2017-18 and beyond.
