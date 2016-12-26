Sandstrom stopped 21 of 22 shots in Sweden's 6-1 win over Denmark at the 2017 World Junior Championship on Monday in Montreal.

Sandstrom lost his shutout with just 2:07 remaining in regulation. He is one of a league-high nine Philadelphia prospects participating in the tournament. Sandstrom is a terrific athlete, and he has played very well for Brynas (2.00 GAA, .919 save percentage) of the SHL this season. The 2015 third-rounder was terrible in last year's tournament, so it was nice to see him get off to quick start this year.

