Rubtsov (nose) has been medically cleared and has begun playing for QMJHL Chicoutimi.

After having his contract with KHL Vtiyaz voided earlier this month, Rubtsov picked up a pair of assists in his debut with the Sagueneens on Thursday night. He broke his nose while playing for Russia at the World Junior Championship late last month, but the injury is a thing of the past. The Flyers are thrilled that their 2016 first-round pick (22nd overall) will be playing in North America moving forward.