Rubtsov has had his KHL contract voided and will be allowed to join the Chicoutimi Sagueneens of the QMJHL when medically cleared following surgery on a broken nose he suffered during the World Junior Championship, Tim Panaccio of CSN Philadelphia reports.

It was announced last weekend that he was expected to join Chicoutimi but that his KHL club Vtiyaz hadn't terminated his contract. That has now been made official and the youngster will be allowed to sign his entry-level contract with the Flyers. The 18-year-old struggled in his brief stint with the KHL club, but should have a better chance to succeed at a juniors level.