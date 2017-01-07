Rubtsov, who the Flyers took with the 22nd overall pick in this year's draft, is still trying to dump his contract with the KHL and play for the Chicoutimi Sagueneens of the QMJHL, the Courier-Post reports.

Rubtsov reportedly has been used sparingly in the Russian league, and further complicating matters is that he sustained a broken nose -- which may require surgery -- and concussion at the World Junior Championships while facing Denmark. The Flyers are watching the situation from afar. "It's got nothing to do with the Philadelphia Flyers," GM Ron Hextall said. "This is Chicoutimi and German, his agent and Russia. We're really just kind of a bystander."