Ratcliffe was drafted 35th overall by the Flyers at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Flyers GM Ron Hextall traded up to get his man. Viewed by many as a potential first-round selection, Ratcliffe is a gigantic kid (6-foot-6, 195 pounds) that is still struggling to add muscle to his lanky frame. He has good hands and can finish around the net.The Flyers are betting on future potential here. It's a smart play during a period of the draft when many of the selections are seemingly interchangeable.

